Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 737,550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,640,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

