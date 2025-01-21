Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 11,391 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 560,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,322,000 after acquiring an additional 136,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

