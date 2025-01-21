Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 172.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.77 and a 52-week high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.