Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,852,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $409.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.51 and its 200-day moving average is $388.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.