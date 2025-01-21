LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE COF opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

