LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases 1,786 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 68.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.05 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

