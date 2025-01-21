LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases 456 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $45.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

