LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 973 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LifePlan Financial LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 69.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of C stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $80.45.
Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
