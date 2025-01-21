LimeWire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. LimeWire has a market cap of $63.93 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,734,126 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 319,734,126.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.18794124 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $3,787,272.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

