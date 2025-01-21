Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,907,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 47.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 426,419 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% in the second quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

