Lmcg Investments LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

