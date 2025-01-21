Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CRH by 33.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CRH by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after purchasing an additional 618,786 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,540,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,113,000 after buying an additional 165,825 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

