Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 13,757 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $92,092,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $275.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.87. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

