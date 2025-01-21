Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,966 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3,155.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

