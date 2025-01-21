Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 104.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,723,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Airbnb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 41.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,380.52. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,382 shares of company stock valued at $150,441,919 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.