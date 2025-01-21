LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BJ stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

