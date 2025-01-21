LVW Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

