LVW Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $490.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

