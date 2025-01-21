LVW Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

