LVW Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

