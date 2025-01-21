LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $596.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its 200-day moving average is $288.73. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $321.61.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on V
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.