M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,418 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,418 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,149. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.