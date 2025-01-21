M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of WINK opened at GBX 207 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.70. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216 ($2.66). The firm has a market cap of £26.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.67.
About M Winkworth
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M Winkworth
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tech Titans in Chips: 3 Semiconductor Stocks Worth Buying Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why SoundHound AI’s Setback Could Be a Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.