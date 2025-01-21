M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 207 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.70. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216 ($2.66). The firm has a market cap of £26.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

About M Winkworth

(Get Free Report)

See Also

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.