Mad River Investors Buys 125 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mad River Investors increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 0.6% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

