Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $213,188.96

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $213,188.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00004931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,897,743,037,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,897,730,874,711 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,898,044,357,154.637 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000029 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $216,664.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

