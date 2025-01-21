Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage Acquires 60,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage purchased 128,150 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,863.25.

Shares of CVE:GFG opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GFG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

