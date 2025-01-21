Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for 2.5% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,173,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,776.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,730.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,626.19. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,342.66 and a 1-year high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

