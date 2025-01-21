Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New $489,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.01. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

