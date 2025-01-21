Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $434.16 and a twelve month high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

