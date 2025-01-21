Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $237.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $203.33 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

