MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $2.14 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.