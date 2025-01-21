MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 273,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 202,607 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $6,340,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

