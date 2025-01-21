MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 990 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

