McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after acquiring an additional 677,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $121,254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3,580.1% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,807,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $280.90 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

