Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,094,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.3303 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

