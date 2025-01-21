Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $15.16 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $521.74 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $409.16 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

