Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,991 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,732.77. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
