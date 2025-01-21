Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

