Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chemed by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $555.01 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.