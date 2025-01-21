Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

