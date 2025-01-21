Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 904.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 229,192 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.