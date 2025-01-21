Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 30.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock worth $7,946,669 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.18.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

