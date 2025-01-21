Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after buying an additional 177,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nordson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,928 shares of company stock worth $433,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.33. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

