Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 41.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BTI opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

