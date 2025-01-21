MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

MobilityOne Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.45.

MobilityOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.