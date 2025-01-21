Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 278.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

