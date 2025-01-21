Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

