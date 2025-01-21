MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at China Renaissance

Equities research analysts at China Renaissance began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $253.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.11. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $253,590.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,785,170.84. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,215. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $52,131,000. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,960,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.