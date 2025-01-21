Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCQ stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

