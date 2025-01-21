Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 213,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 867.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

